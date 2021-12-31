Left Menu

Woman tourist found murdered in Sikkim hotel, husband prime suspect

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 31-12-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 20:43 IST
A woman tourist was found murdered at a hotel in Gangtok, police said on Friday.

The woman, who was in her mid-20s, had checked into the hotel on December 27 with her husband, they said.

It is a case of ''cold-blooded murder'' with the woman's body found in a room of the hotel by its staff on Thursday, police said.

The couple, residents of Chapra in Bihar, had booked the hotel till December 30, they said.

The husband, who is the prime suspect, was seen leaving by the hotel staff on the morning of December 28, police said.

The husband, in his forties, had also visited Sikkim alone and stayed at the same hotel in January, the staff told the police.

The matter is being investigated from all angles, and the body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

