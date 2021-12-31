Left Menu

Ex-DGP Abhay appointed new chairperson of Odisha's task force on drugs

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 31-12-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 20:59 IST
Ex-DGP Abhay appointed new chairperson of Odisha's task force on drugs
Former Director-General of Police Abhay was on Friday appointed the chairperson of Odisha's task force on narcotics, hours after his retirement.

Abhay, a 1986-batch IPS officer, was given the rank and status of the chief secretary, as per a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office.

Abhay's tenure as the DGP was to end in June 2021, but he was given an extension till December 31 by the state government.

