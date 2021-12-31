Left Menu

Odisha govt hikes dearness allowance of employees, pensioners by 3 pc

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced increasing the Dearness Allowance (DA) of state government employees and pensioners by 3 per cent.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 31-12-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 21:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced increasing the Dearness Allowance (DA) of state government employees and pensioners by 3 per cent. As per an official statement from Chief Minister's Office, the increased dearness allowance will be effect from July 1, 2021.

"The decision would benefit 7.5 lakh Odisha government employees and pensioners," CMO said. After the decision, the allowances have raised to 31 per cent from 28 per cent.

The state government has also decided to pay 30 per cent of the arrears of employees on the Seventh Pay Commission. According to the Seventh Pay Commission, employees received 50 per cent of the arrears of their increased pay from January 2016 to August 2017. It will benefit 4 lakh government employees in the state, as per CMO. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

