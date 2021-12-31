Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: CoBRA inspector dies by suicide in Sukma

An inspector posted with the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) allegedly committed suicide in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, informed the police on Friday.

ANI | Sukma (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 31-12-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 21:35 IST
Chhattisgarh: CoBRA inspector dies by suicide in Sukma
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An inspector posted with the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) allegedly committed suicide in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, informed the police on Friday. Inspector Valang, hailed from Nagaland and was posted as an inspector in CoBRA's 206 Battalion in Burkapal Camp, a severely Naxal affected area, said Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma.

A week ago, Valang had returned after leaving home, added the SP. A tribute was paid to Inspector Valang in the police line located at the district headquarters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global
4
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021