Man found dead in flat in Ambernath; cops suspect suicide
A man was found dead with his throat slit in a flat in Ambernath in Thane district, police said on Friday.The man has been identified as Namdeo Pawle 45 and he was a resident of Phule Nagar, Sub Inspector Dileep Bande said.The body was found on Thursday evening.
- Country:
- India
A man was found dead with his throat slit in a flat in Ambernath in Thane district, police said on Friday.
The man has been identified as Namdeo Pawle (45) and he was a resident of Phule Nagar, Sub Inspector Dileep Bande said.
''The body was found on Thursday evening. Preliminary probe indicates he may have committed suicide as a knife was lying by the side of the body. A relative has told police he pushed the door of the flat after noticing smoke. The half-burnt door fell and a towel in the room was smouldering,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Namdeo Pawle
- Phule Nagar
- Dileep Bande
- Thane
- Sub Inspector