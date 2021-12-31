Left Menu

Man found dead in flat in Ambernath; cops suspect suicide

A man was found dead with his throat slit in a flat in Ambernath in Thane district, police said on Friday.The man has been identified as Namdeo Pawle 45 and he was a resident of Phule Nagar, Sub Inspector Dileep Bande said.The body was found on Thursday evening.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 31-12-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 21:36 IST
The man has been identified as Namdeo Pawle (45) and he was a resident of Phule Nagar, Sub Inspector Dileep Bande said.

''The body was found on Thursday evening. Preliminary probe indicates he may have committed suicide as a knife was lying by the side of the body. A relative has told police he pushed the door of the flat after noticing smoke. The half-burnt door fell and a towel in the room was smouldering,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

