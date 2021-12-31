Left Menu

66 acres of prime land retrieved from encroachers in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-12-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 22:07 IST
Sixty-six acres of prime land worth crores of rupees was retrieved from encroachers here, officials said on Friday.

Teams of the revenue department launched an anti-encroachment drive at different locations in Maira Mandrian, Jammu North, Jammu South, Marh and Bhalwal and retrieved around 66 acres (526 kanals) of state land from encroachers, they said.

The anti-encroachment drive was launched on the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Anshul Garg, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

