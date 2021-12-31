Left Menu

Delhi LG reviews implementation status of flagship schemes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 22:09 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday reviewed the status of implementation of various flagship schemes such as PM SVANidhi, In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation and One Nation One Ration Card at a meeting, officials said.

The meeting was attended by Delhi chief secretary, vice chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and commissioners of the three civic bodies, among other officials.

At the meeting, the LG instructed officials to take proactive steps for the effective implementation of these flagship schemes.

Officials said Baijal has been consistently reviewing and monitoring the implementation of flagship schemes in the city for the past year to ensure seamless coordination between different agencies and departments.

In a series of tweets after the meeting, Baijal said, ''While appreciating the successful implementation of the ONORC Scheme in Delhi, the UD Department was advised to ensure seamless coordination with banks for early disposal of applications pending for sanction & disbursal under PM SVAnidhi.'' ''VC, DDA was advised to fast track the implementation of in-situ rehabilitation vertical of PM Awas Yojana by way of close monitoring against activity wise timelines,'' he said.

''Reiterated the need to take all necessary pro active measures to ensure effective implementation of the schemes in larger public interest,'' Baijal said.

