Set up online water quality monitoring stations at district borders, Khattar asks officials

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday asked his officials to set up online water quality monitoring stations at various district borders to get real-time data on river pollution.

He also asked them to prepare a report detailing the actual status of pollution in rivers from the year 2015 to 2021 and the likely measures to be taken to deal with it.

The chief minister was presiding over the review meeting of the State Pollution Control Board here, an official statement said Friday.

He said a district-wise plan should be made to eliminate pollution in rivers and samples of Ghaggar and Yamuna rivers should be collected at the entry and exit points of every district so that adequate corrective measures could be taken at the district level itself.

He said the State Pollution Control Board should prepare the plan in collaboration with the concerned departments for its successful implementation.

State Pollution Control Board’s Member-Secretary S Narayanan apprised the Chief Minister that the Board collects water samples from rivers and other water bodies from time to time to ensure the quality of water. Apart from this, the air quality is also monitored by the Board and continuous measures are taken to reduce air pollution.

He said online water quality monitoring stations are also being set up at four different places in the state to collect data on the water of rivers.

Khattar’s Chief Principal Secretary D S Dhesi, SPCB Chairman P Raghavendra Rao, Additional Chief Secretary (Environment and Climate Change Department) S N Roy and other senior officers were among those present in the meeting.

