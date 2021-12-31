Indian Army forces realigned, reorganised to cater for major Chinese troops augmentation: Defence Ministry

Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 22:32 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Army has reorganised and realigned its forces along the border with China to cater for the troops and infrastructure build-up by the People's Liberation Army along the Indian borders, Defence Ministry said on Friday. "Force levels in areas where disengagement has yet to take place have been adequately enhanced. Threat assessment and internal deliberations have resulted in reorganisation and realignment of forces in keeping with the Army's mandate of ensuring territorial integrity and to cater for the major augmentation of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) forces and military infrastructure," the ministry said in its year-end review.

"Troops continue to deal with Chinese troops in a firm, resolute and peaceful manner while ensuring the sanctity of India's claims," it stated. The unilateral and provocative actions by the Chinese to change the status quo by force, in more than one area on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), has been responded with adequate measure, said the Defence Ministry.

To resolve the issue, the militaries of the two countries have been engaged in dialogue at various levels. After sustained joint efforts, disengagement was carried out at many locations, the Ministry said. According to the Ministry of Defence, upgradation and development of infrastructure along the Northern Borders is being carried out in a holistic and comprehensive manner, including roads, tunnels for all-weather connectivity, four strategic railway lines, additional bridges across the Brahmaputra, upgradation of bridges on critical Indo-China border roads and storage for supplies, fuel and ammunition.

Major efforts have also been undertaken to identify dual-use infrastructure. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

