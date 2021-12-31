Left Menu

Bengaluru: CBI arrests senior NHAI official, five others in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a Regional Officer of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and five others in an alleged bribery case of Rs 20 lakh in Bengaluru on Friday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a Regional Officer of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and five others in an alleged bribery case of Rs 20 lakh in Bengaluru on Friday. The other five arrested in the case include the General Manager, Executive Director, AGM of a Bhopal-based private company and a private person.

According to CBI, it was alleged that the Regional Officer, NHAI, Bangaluru was in habit of demanding and accepting illegal gratification from NHAI contractors for clearing their pending bills and for issuing Provisional Commercial Operations Date (PCOD) for completed projects. It was further alleged that the Regional Officer, NHAI, Bangalore demanded illegal gratification from the General Manager of said private company with respect to a project under Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway Package 1 and 2 executed by said the private company. It was also alleged that Rs 20 Lakh was to be delivered to a private person at Delhi for Regional Officer, NHAI, Bangalore.

Following the information, CBI laid a trap. The said private person and an official of the private company were caught and Rs 20 lakh was recovered from the private person at New Delhi which was received on behalf of said General Manager, NHAI. CBI conducted searches at the premises of the accused at New Delhi, Bengaluru, Kochi, Gurugram, Bhopal etc. Cash of Rs 4 crore (approx) from the premises of private persons and cash of Rs 4 Lakh from the premises of Regional Officer of NHAI were recovered.

All the arrested accused will be produced before the Court. (ANI)

