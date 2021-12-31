Woman gang-raped in Delhi

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three people, including a juvenile, in northwest Delhi's Budh Vihar Phase-1 area, police said on Friday.

All three accused have been apprehended, they said.

The victim works at the factory of one of the accused persons. The incident took place on Thursday, the police said.

The woman's employer called her to a gym for some work. The victim alleged that the accused raped her there and threatened her against informing anyone about the incident before fleeing, a senior police officer said.

The victim made a PCR call and lodged a police complaint, the officer said.

She was sent to a hospital for a medical examination and discharged after primary treatment. Thereafter, a case was registered at Vijay Vihar police station under relevant provisions of law, the officer said.

Two of the accused -- factory owner Umesh and gym owner Sunil Kumar Vats -- have been arrested and one juvenile apprehended in connection with the case, the police said.

