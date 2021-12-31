Left Menu

Woman gang-raped in Delhi

The victim alleged that the accused raped her there and threatened her against informing anyone about the incident before fleeing, a senior police officer said.The victim made a PCR call and lodged a police complaint, the officer said.She was sent to a hospital for a medical examination and discharged after primary treatment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 23:36 IST
Woman gang-raped in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three people, including a juvenile, in northwest Delhi's Budh Vihar Phase-1 area, police said on Friday.

All three accused have been apprehended, they said.

The victim works at the factory of one of the accused persons. The incident took place on Thursday, the police said.

The woman's employer called her to a gym for some work. The victim alleged that the accused raped her there and threatened her against informing anyone about the incident before fleeing, a senior police officer said.

The victim made a PCR call and lodged a police complaint, the officer said.

She was sent to a hospital for a medical examination and discharged after primary treatment. Thereafter, a case was registered at Vijay Vihar police station under relevant provisions of law, the officer said.

Two of the accused -- factory owner Umesh and gym owner Sunil Kumar Vats -- have been arrested and one juvenile apprehended in connection with the case, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

 India
2
Unique stem cell trajectory in lungs damaged by COVID-19, pulmonary fibrosis: Study

Unique stem cell trajectory in lungs damaged by COVID-19, pulmonary fibrosis...

 United States
3
ADVISORY-No global markets roundup on Dec. 31

ADVISORY-No global markets roundup on Dec. 31

 Global
4
UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021