Mehbooba urges Centre to release Kashmiri bizman Zahoor Watali on humanitarian grounds

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Friday appealed to the Centre to release Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali, jailed in a terror funding case, on humanitarian grounds, claiming he is critically ill. Watali faces probe by the National Investigation Agency NIA and the Enforcement Directorate ED in the case.Zahoor Watali imprisoned in Tihar jail is suffering from malignant cancer is critically ill.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 31-12-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 23:49 IST
''Zahoor Watali imprisoned in Tihar jail is suffering from malignant cancer & is critically ill. He is in urgent need of medical attention & needs to be with his family. Request GOI to release him on humanitarian grounds so that he can get the necessary care. @BhallaAjay26 @HMOIndia,” Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

