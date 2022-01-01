Delhi man held for killing wife over suspicion of extramarital affair

A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing his wife in central Delhi's Chandni Mahal area over suspicion that she was in an illicit relationship with another person, police said.

The accused has been identified as Abdul Rehman, they said.

Police received a call regarding a woman lying unconscious in a pool of blood in Chandni Mahal area. After reaching the spot, they found Seema (32) there, a senior police officer said. During inquiry, it was found that Seema and her husband quarrelled frequently. Their elder daughter said her father was at home till 3 pm. Then, she went to her tuition class and found her mother lying bloodied after she returned, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Shweta Chauhan said.

It was suspected that Rehman, who was absconding, committed the murder. The Forensic Science Laboratory team was called in and all police stations were alerted, she said.

Kamla Market police station staff caught the accused from Khwaja Meer Dard area with blood-stained clothes. The weapon of offence, a blood-stained knife, was also recovered from him, the police said.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that Rehman suspected that his wife was in an illicit relationship with someone. The two had a heated argument on Friday during which he slit Seema's throat with a kitchen knife, they said.

