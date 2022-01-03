World News Roundup: Passengers leave COVID-hit cruise ship after 5 days stuck in Lisbon; Brazil's Bolsonaro was hospitalized with abdominal pain, condition stable and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Passengers leave COVID-hit cruise ship after 5 days stuck in Lisbon

Disconsolate passengers stuck on a cruise ship moored in Lisbon's port for five days due to a COVID-19 outbreak began disembarking early on Monday, focused on clearing the final hurdle of a negative test before boarding homebound flights. The AIDAnova, carrying 2,844 passengers and 1,353 crew, had docked in Portugal's capital on Wednesday.

Brazil's Bolsonaro was hospitalized with abdominal pain, condition stable

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized on Monday with an intestinal blockage but is in stable condition, the hospital said in a medical note. The president's office said earlier that he had been suffering abdominal pain.

U.S. calls for civilian rule in Sudan after Hamdok quits as premier

The United States has urged Sudanese leaders to ensure civilian rule and end violence against protesters after Abdalla Hamdok resigned as prime minister, throwing a transition towards elections deeper into uncertainty. "After PM Hamdok's resignation, Sudanese leaders should set aside differences, find consensus and ensure continued civilian rule," the U.S. State Department's Bureau of African Affairs said in a tweet.

Man who crossed DMZ was previous defector from N.Korea, South says

A man observed crossing the heavily fortified border from South Korea into North Korea last week is believed to be a North Korean who previously defected to the South in 2020 in the same area, Seoul's defence ministry said on Monday. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) had said it carried out a search operation after detecting the person on Saturday on the eastern side of the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas.

Drone attack on US base foiled, Iraqi security sources say

Two armed drones were shot down on Monday as they approached an Iraqi military base hosting U.S. forces near Baghdad's international airport, Iraqi security sources said, adding that nobody was hurt in the incident. The attack came as Iran and its allies in Iraq marked the second anniversary of the assassination of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

South African police charge man with arson over damaging blaze at parliament

South African police said on Monday they had charged a man with arson over a fire that caused extensive damage to the national parliament building in Cape Town, as firefighters struggled to extinguish the last remains of the blaze. The fire broke out early on Sunday at the parliamentary complex, some of which dates back to 1884 and includes the National Assembly, or lower House of Parliament.

Botswana's president in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19

Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi is in mandatory self- isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 in routine testing, a government spokesperson said on Monday. "The president does not have any symptoms and will continue to receive close medical monitoring by his medical doctors," John-Thomas Dipowe, acting permanent secretary for Government Communications, said in a statement.

Iran vows revenge for Soleimani killing if Trump not put on trial

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi vowed on Monday revenge for the assassination of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani two years ago unless former U.S. President Donald Trump is put on trial. Soleimani was killed in Iraq in a drone strike ordered by Trump.

French lawmakers to vote on COVID vaccine pass amid death threats

Dozens of French lawmakers have reported receiving death threats from suspected anti-vaccination protesters, as parliament starts to debate legislation that would require people to show proof of vaccination to go to a restaurant or cinema or take the train. The new law, which would do away with the option to show a negative test instead of having the jabs, has the backing of most parties and is almost certain to be passed by the lower house in a vote late on Monday or early on Tuesday.

German foreign minister heads to Washington on Wednesday; Russia on agenda

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will travel to Washington on Wednesday, where she will discuss topics including the Russia-Ukraine conflict with her U.S. counterpart, Antony Blinken, and other politicians, a ministry spokesperson said on Monday. Other topics on Baerbock's first official visit to the United States will include future dialogue with Russia, climate, foreign policy and strengthening democracies, the spokesperson said.

