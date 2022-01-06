US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. begins returning migrants to Mexican border city under rebooted Trump-era policy; Biden urges U.S. to reject Trump lies on anniversary of Capitol attack and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. begins returning migrants to Mexican border city under rebooted Trump-era policy

The United States on Wednesday began returning migrants to the Mexican city of Tijuana in an restart of a Trump-era program that forces asylum seekers to wait for U.S. court hearings in Mexico, Mexican authorities and the U.N. migration agency said. The United States and Mexico last month agreed to relaunch the controversial scheme known as Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), in keeping with a U.S. federal court order.

Biden urges U.S. to reject Trump lies on anniversary of Capitol attack

President Joe Biden will urge Americans to reject lies and live by the "light of truth" in remarks on Thursday to commemorate the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Biden, a Democrat, defeated Republican Trump in the 2020 election, but the former president has falsely claimed the vote was marred by fraud, and his speech two weeks before Biden's inauguration urging supporters to fight fueled a deadly riot at the Capitol, a symbol of U.S. democracy.

CDC recommends Pfizer's COVID-19 booster for ages 12 to 15

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday it expanded the eligibility of Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE's booster doses to those 12 to 15 years old.

The move came after a panel of outside experts advising the CDC voted earlier to recommend booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine be made available for ages 12 to 15.

Biden to call Trump a threat to democracy on U.S. Capitol attack anniversary

President Joe Biden will accuse his predecessor Donald Trump of posing a continuing threat to democracy on Thursday, the anniversary of the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters who tried to overturn his election defeat. The windows that were shattered when thousands of rioters stormed the white-domed building on Jan. 6, 2021, have been repaired, the lawmakers and staff who fled for their lives have returned to work and the miles of protective fencing have come down.

Factbox-Trump's false claims debunked: the 2020 election and Jan. 6 riot

A year after a mob of Donald Trump's supporters assaulted the U.S. Capitol in a failed bid to overturn his 2020 election defeat, the Republican former president continues to repeat false claims blaming widespread voting fraud for his loss to Democrat Joe Biden. Those claims have been rejected by courts, state governments and members of his own former administration. Trump and his supporters also have sought to play down or deny the violence that unfolded at the seat of the U.S. Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.

U.S. Postal Service seeks relief from COVID testing, vaccine rules

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has asked the Biden administration for temporary relief from new vaccine or testing requirements covering large businesses for its 650,000 employees, warning of potentially "catastrophic" impacts. Deputy Postmaster Doug Tulino, in a letter dated Tuesday seen by Reuters, asked the Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to delay by 120 days the deadline for USPS to comply with the agency's vaccine-or-testing mandate for large businesses, covering more than 80 million American workers.

Election officials rebut claims in Republican-led Arizona review of Trump's 2020 loss

Election officials in Arizona's most populous county found nearly every conclusion in a partisan "audit" of Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential election to be misleading or false, according to an official rebuttal released on Wednesday. The Maricopa County Elections Department's 93-page report is an attempt to address dozens of claims made by Trump's allies in the Republican Party in their so-called "full forensic audit" aimed at casting doubt on his defeat in the battleground state.

Eight children, four adults killed in early-morning Philadelphia apartment fire

Twelve people, including eight children, were killed early on Wednesday when flames swept through a public housing apartment building in Philadelphia in one of the city's worst such fires in recent years. Philadelphia fire officials revised the death toll down to 12, from the 13 they reported earlier.

Louisiana governor pardons plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana's governor on Wednesday posthumously pardoned Homer Plessy, the plaintiff in the landmark 1896 U.S. Supreme Court case that upheld the "separate but equal" doctrine and laid the legal foundation for decades of racial segregation. Governor John Bel Edwards, who signed the pardon at a ceremony in New Orleans near the spot where Plessy was arrested in 1892 for riding a whites-only train car, traced a line from the historic case to racial inequities in U.S. society today.

Ghislaine Maxwell to seek new trial after juror's sexual abuse claim -lawyer

Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted last week of aiding Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuses, deserves a new trial, her lawyer said on Wednesday after a juror told media including Reuters that he had been a victim of sexual abuse. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan, who presided over Maxwell's trial, the lawyer, Christian Everdell, said there were "incontrovertible grounds" for Maxwell to get a new trial, to serve the interest of justice.

