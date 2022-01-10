DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 10

For other diaries, please see:

----------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, JAN. 10 ** BUCHAREST/ MADRID - Foreign Minister of Pakistan Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi will undertake an official visit to Romania and Spain. (To Jan. 12) ** ABUJA/ LUANDA - Greek foreign minister Nikos Dendias is visiting Nigeria and Angola (to Jan 12). ** BEIJING - The foreign ministers of four Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, and chief of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will visit China. (To Jan. 14) ** BRUSSELS - European Council President Charles Michel has a videoconference with President of Kazakhstan Kassym- Jomart in Brussels - 1100 GMT ** PARIS - French finance minister Bruno Le Maire meets EU commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis in Paris, with a joint press conference after the meeting. - 1600 GMT

PALM SPRINGS, Ca - 32th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival (To Jan. 18). HANOI - Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh visits Vietnam. (final day) BERLIN - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner and Paschal Donohoe, the Irish finance minister and Eurogroup president, will hold a news conference after meeting in Berlin – 0900 GMT. BRUSSELS - The head of NATO Jens Stoltenberg meets with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Brussels – 0930 GMT ROME - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock give a joint news conference after meeting in Rome – 1030 GMT - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 11 ** TAIPEI CITY - Lithuania's economy minister and Taiwan's economic planning minister hold a joint online news conference.

** PARIS - French president Emmanuel Macron holds working lunch with president of European Council Charles Michel to discuss main priorities of the 6-month French presidency of the European Union. - 1200 GMT BRATISLAVA - Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala will visit Slovakia and he will meet with his Slovak counterpart Eduard Heger, as well as with the country's President Zuzana Čaputová. WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 11th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12 BRUSSELS - NATO ambassadors and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov will hold talks in Brussels – 0900 GMT. ABU DHABI - UAE Energy Forum. Speakers at the UAE Energy Forum to include the Emirati energy minister, OPEC's secretary-general and the CEO of Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation. BREST, France - Informal meeting of EU defence ministers (to Jan. 13). HAITI - 12th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JAN. 13 VIENNA - Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau chairs a meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, with concerns over security in Europe and Russia set to be discussed at the meeting. LONDON - Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom Liz Truss hosts first in-person talks of 2022 with European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic on Brexit and the Northern Ireland protocol. PARIS - OECD Economic Survey: Slovakia BREST - EU Foreign ministers gather in Brest for an informal meeting to discuss international affairs. The meeting is chaired by the High Representative and Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell (to Jan. 14). MADRID - Spain's economy minister, Nadia Calvino, speaks at Forum Europe meeting organized by Nueva Economia - 0800 GMT. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JAN. 14 BRUSSELS - European Motor Show Brussels 2022 (to Jan. 23). TUNISIA – 12th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JAN. 16 BELGRADE – Serbia Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 17 TIRANA - President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit Albania. BRUSSELS - Meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels BRUSSELS - Eurogroup Meeting. ABU DHABI - World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2022 (to Jan. 19). DAVOS, Switzerland - World Economic Forum 2022 Annual Meeting (to Jan 21). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 18 ** SKOPJE - Prime Minister of Bulgaria Kiril Petkov will visit Skopje. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19 DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Abu Dhabi hosts virtual forum to promote sustainable finance and investments. BRIDGETOWN - Barbados holds general election. PARIS - OECD Economic Surveys: Switzerland STRASBOURG, France - French President Emmanuel Macron addresses the European Parliament in Strasbourg France's presidency of the Council of the European Union. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JAN. 21 DAVOS, Switzerland - World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 24 LIBYA – President election. TRIPOLI - Election for Libyan house of representatives. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council. LOME, Togo – World Day for African and Afrodescendant Culture. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 25 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council. EGYPT – 11th Anniversary of beginning of Egyptian revolution, a series of mass popular protests leading to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26 STOCKHOLM - Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway pay an official visit to Sweden (to Jan. 28). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JAN. 28 PARIS - OECD Economic Survey: Romania - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JAN. 30 LISBON - Portugal holds general election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 31 PARIS - OECD Economic Survey: New Zealand LOS ANGELES - 64th Annual Grammy Awards - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2 GLOBAL - World Wetlands Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEB. 4 GLOBAL - World Cancer Day. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEB. 5 SAPPORO, Japan – 2022 Sapporo Snow Festival (to Feb. 12). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB. 6 GLOBAL - International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation. COSTA RICA - Costa Rican Legislative Assembly Election. COSTA RICA – Presidential Election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEB. 8 GLOBAL - Safer Internet Day 2022 - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEB. 10 BERLIN – 72nd Berlin International Film Festival (to Feb. 20). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEB. 12 VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2022 (to Mar. 1). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB. 13 ** MARSEILLE, France - EU trade ministers meet in Marseille (to Feb 14) ** BERLIN - German presidential election at the Reichstag in Berlin

BEIRUT - 14th anniversary of the death of Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyah. GLOBAL - World Radio Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB. 14 ** MARSEILLE, France - EU trade ministers meet in Marseille (to Feb 14) GLOBAL - Valentine's Day. BEIRUT - 17th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEB. 17 PRISTINA - 14th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia. BRUSSELS - Brussels hosts the European Union - African Union summit. (To Feb. 18) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEB. 18 SINGAPORE - Singapore's finance minister Lawrence Wong to deliver the 2022 fiscal year budget – 0600 GMT - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB. 21 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEB. 22 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEB. 25 RIO DE JANEIRO - Rio Carnival 2022. (to Mar. 5). - - - - - - - - - Feb 27 MALI - Mali Presidential Election. MALI - Malian National Assembly. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 3 BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (To Mar. 4) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9 SOUTH KOREA - South Korea holds Presidential election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 13 COLOMBIA - Colombian House of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 14 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 15 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

