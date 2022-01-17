Left Menu

BRIEF-Unilever Has Held Talks With Banks About Additional Financing For Potential Sweetened Offer For GSK's Consumer Products Division - Bloomberg News

Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2022 01:58 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 01:58 IST
BRIEF-Unilever Has Held Talks With Banks About Additional Financing For Potential Sweetened Offer For GSK's Consumer Products Division - Bloomberg News

GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* UNILEVER HAS HELD TALKS WITH BANKS ABOUT ADDITIONAL FINANCING FOR POTENTIAL SWEETENED OFFER FOR GSK'S CONSUMER PRODUCTS DIVISION - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global
4
Casualty reports awaited from tsunami-hit Tonga with comms largely down

Casualty reports awaited from tsunami-hit Tonga with comms largely down

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022