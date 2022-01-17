BRIEF-Unilever Has Held Talks With Banks About Additional Financing For Potential Sweetened Offer For GSK's Consumer Products Division - Bloomberg News
Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2022 01:58 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 01:58 IST
GlaxoSmithKline PLC:
* UNILEVER HAS HELD TALKS WITH BANKS ABOUT ADDITIONAL FINANCING FOR POTENTIAL SWEETENED OFFER FOR GSK'S CONSUMER PRODUCTS DIVISION - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement