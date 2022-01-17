Left Menu

North Korea fired what could be a ballistic missile – Japan coast guard

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 17-01-2022 05:34 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 05:34 IST
North Korea fired what could be a ballistic missile, Japan's coast guard said on Monday, but no further information was immediately available.

North Korea has conducted a series of missile launches since the start of the year, drawing criticism from international society.

