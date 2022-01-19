Indonesian militant linked to Bali bombings given 15 year jail term –judge
A prominent Indonesian militant linked to the 2002 Bali bombings which killed 202 people in the resort island has been sentenced 15 years in prison, a judge at a Jakarta court ruled on Wednesday.
Aris Sumarsono, better known as Zulkarnaen, was a former military commander in Jemaah Islamiah (JI), a Southeast Asian jihadist network with ties to al Qaeda. The 58-year-old had been on the run for almost two decades after being named a suspect in the Bali attacks.
