US Domestic News Roundup: Second New York City officer dies days after shooting in Harlem; San Jose votes to be first US city to require gun liability insurance and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Second New York City officer dies days after shooting in Harlem

A second police officer who was shot Friday in New York City while responding to a domestic violence call has died, the city's police commissioner said on Twitter on Tuesday. Keechant Sewell, the New York City police commissioner, called officer Wilbert Mora, 27, "3 times a hero" as she announced his death in a Twitter post.

San Jose votes to be first US city to require gun liability insurance

San Jose in California has backed legislation to become the first U.S. city requiring gun owners to have insurance coverage for their weapons. San Jose's mayor said after the city council voted for the legislation on Tuesday that the funds raised from an annual fee and the liability insurance would go towards "evidence-based initiatives to reduce gun violence and gun harm."

U.S. Congress's hearings on Capitol riot could come by March-Raskin

The U.S. House of Representatives committee probing the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol could hold public hearings with witnesses by late February or March, one the committee's members told MSNBC on Tuesday. The committee is trying to establish then-President Donald Trump's actions while thousands of his supporters attacked police, vandalized the Capitol and sent members of the U.S. Congress and then-Vice President Mike Pence running for their lives.

U.S. Commerce Dept says chips shortage to persist, will review some prices

The U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday a global survey of semiconductor chip producers and users shows a shortage will persist, sparked primarily by wafer production capacity constraints. The voluntary survey of 150 companies last fall in the supply chain confirmed "there is a significant, persistent mismatch in supply and demand for chips, and respondents did not see the problem going away in the next six months."

San Francisco city officials vow to crack down on anti-Asian-American hate crime

San Francisco city leaders pledged to step up policing in Asian-American communities on Tuesday after statistics showed that 60 hate crimes were committed against Asians in the city during 2021, up from only nine the year before. San Francisco is the latest major U.S. city to have marked a sharp upswing in hate crimes against Asian Americans in the past year. New York City police said in December that 129 such incidents had been reported in 2021, compared with 28 in 2020.

U.S. House speaker Pelosi's stock trades attract growing following online

A year since a Reddit-driven retail trading frenzy rocked the markets and created the 'meme stock ' phenomenon, leading U.S. lawmaker Nancy Pelosi's investments have become a meme in their own right. Google searches for 'Pelosi stock trades' hit a record high earlier this month as users on social media platforms including Twitter, Reddit, Youtube and TikTok scrutinize her investments, believing the U.S. Speaker of the House may have an edge on Wall Street.

New York state mask mandate back in effect as judge grants stay in appeal

An appeals court judge on Tuesday granted a stay in an appeal over mask mandates in New York, keeping the rule in effect during the legal process, New York Attorney General Letitia James said. A day earlier, a judge had struck down the state's mask mandate, one week before it was due to expire. The state attorney general had filed a motion to stay the ruling in an attempt to put it on hold while the state filed a formal appeal.

U.S. prosecutors to seek 51-month sentence for Capitol rioter who assaulted police

A man who pleaded guilty to a felony charge after throwing objects at police during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and boasting about his actions on social media is set to be sentenced by a federal judge on Wednesday. U.S. prosecutors are seeking a prison term of four years and three months for Nicholas Languerand, which would be one of the longest sentences yet for a defendant in the attack.

UK police arrest two more men over Texas synagogue attack

British police said on Wednesday they had arrested two men in the northern English city of Manchester as part of a U.S. investigation into a hostage taking at a synagogue in Texas earlier in January. British police had previously said they had arrested four people over the incident: two teenagers in Manchester plus one man in Birmingham and another man in Manchester. The teenagers have been released without charge.

Teams search through night for 39 missing from capsized boat off Florida

Rescue crews searched late into the night on Tuesday for 39 people reported missing in the Atlantic off Florida by a man found clinging to a boat that capsized in what the U.S. Coast Guard called a suspected human smuggling attempt gone awry. The survivor told authorities that he had left the Bahamas' Bimini islands, about 50 miles (80 km) east of Miami, in a boat with 39 other people on Saturday night, the Coast Guard said in a statement posted online.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)