World News Roundup: Explainer-Why is Russia's Putin drawing "red lines" over Ukraine?; On day of prayer for Ukraine, pope recalls country's historical suffering and more

Explainer-Why is Russia's Putin drawing "red lines" over Ukraine?

Ukraine has become the main flashpoint in Moscow's relations with the West, with Russian troops massed near its border and NATO's forces on standby in case Russia attacks its neighbour. Here are some of the reasons why Russian President Vladimir Putin is so preoccupied with Ukraine and why he has chosen to bring the crisis to a head now.

On day of prayer for Ukraine, pope recalls country's historical suffering

Pope Francis on Wednesday led a day of prayer for peace in Ukraine, calling for dialogue to prevail over partisan interests to resolve the West's standoff with Russia. Francis last Sunday called on people of all religious to pray on Wednesday for an end to the crisis, saying the tensions were threatening the security of Europe and risking vast repercussions.

Israel to resume US-brokered Lebanon maritime border talks - ministry

U.S.-brokered negotiations to demarcate the maritime border between Israel and Lebanon will resume next week, Israel's Energy Ministry said on Wednesday. Long time foes Lebanon and Israel started indirect negotiations through U.S. mediation in 2020 at a U.N. peacekeeping base in Lebanon's Naqoura, but the talks have stalled several times.

Russia says "destructive" sanctions wouldn't hurt Putin personally

Russia warned on Wednesday that imposing sanctions on President Vladimir Putin personally would not hurt him but would be "politically destructive", after U.S. President Joe Biden said he would consider such a move if Russia invaded Ukraine. Biden said on Tuesday that personal sanctions on Putin, though a rare step, could be considered as part of a concerted drive by Washington and its allies to convince Moscow that any new aggression against Ukraine would bring swift and massive costs.

Chinese air force incursion of Taiwan not conducive to peace, UK PM says

An incursion of Taiwan's air defence zone by China's air force is not conducive to peace and stability in the region, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday. "The Chinese military flights that have taken place near Taiwan in recent days ... are not conducive for peace and stability in the region," he told parliament. "And what we need is a peace treaty and constructive dialogues by people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait."

Getting on with the job, UK PM Johnson says he will not resign

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he had no intention of resigning over a series of lockdown-breaking gatherings at his Downing Street office and residence, pledging to get on with the job. Answering questions in parliament, Johnson was accused by opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer of changing his story over the gatherings and misleading parliament, an offence which the prime minister agreed should trigger a resignation.

Ethiopia's cabinet approves lifting of state of emergency

Ethiopia's cabinet on Wednesday approved the lifting of a six-month state of emergency ahead of its expiration in light of changing security conditions in the country, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's office said in a statement. Ethiopia declared the state of emergency in November after forces from the northern region of Tigray said they had gained territory and were considering marching on the capital Addis Ababa.

Blast in Greek capital damages buildings, one injured

One person was injured and several buildings were extensively damaged by an explosion in Athens early on Wednesday that sparked a fire and wrecked building fronts along a major street in the city centre, officials and witnesses said. One person who suffered burns was taken to hospital, Giorgos Mathiopoulos, the head of workers at the National Centre for Emergency Care, told Skai TV.

Analysis-Lebanon slips further into Iran's orbit as Hariri bows out

A decision by Sunni Muslim leader Saad al-Hariri to step away from Lebanese politics opens the way for Shi'ite Hezbollah to extend its already deep sway over the country, rendering it ever more a bastion of Iranian influence on the Mediterranean. Three times prime minister, Hariri declared on Monday he would suspend his role in public life and boycott a general election in May, citing Iranian influence as one of the reasons he saw little hope of positive change.

N.Korean internet downed by suspected cyber attacks -researchers

North Korea's internet appears to have been hit by a second wave of outages in as many weeks, possibly caused by a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack, researchers said on Wednesday. The latest incident took place for about six hours on Wednesday morning local time, and came a day after North Korea conducted its fifth missile test this month.

