DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 27

----------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, JAN. 27 ** BUCHAREST - French Minister of Defence Florence Parly and Romanian Defence Ministers Vasile Dincu meet in Bucharest. ** JOHANNESBURG - South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will take part in a discussion on what is needed to transform South Africa's economy. - 0700 GMT ** PARIS - French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian meets his Niger counterpart Hassoumi Massaoudou. Both leaders give statements after their meeting - 1500 GMT JOHANNESBURG - Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema will visit South Africa on a two-day visit for bilateral talks with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (Final Day). COPENHAGEN - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will pay a visit to the Kingdom of Denmark at the invitation of his Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod (Final Day). STOCKHOLM - Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway pay an official visit to Sweden (to Jan. 28). BRUSSELS - Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky will meet NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels to discuss the situation in Ukraine. BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and the president of Israel's Knesset lay a wreath at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe. - 0820 GMT BRATISLAVA - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will visit Bratislava and meet Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger. News conference to follow. - 1715 GMT KUALA LUMPUR - The Defence Ministers of Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines will meet to discuss efforts to strengthen the Trilateral Cooperative Arrangement to boost security in the Sulu Sea, Sulawesi and Sabah's east coast. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JAN. 28 BERLIN - EU Financial Services Commissioner Mairead McGuinness meets German Finance Minister Christian Lindner in Berlin PARIS - OECD Economic Survey: Romania - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JAN. 30 DUBAI - Israeli President Isaac Herzog to visit the United Arab Emirates, where he will meet with de facto ruler Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He will also open Israel's "national day" at the Expo 2020 Dubai world fair on Jan 31. (To Jan 31) MAPUTO – EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell visits Mozambique. LISBON - Portugal holds general election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 31 WASHINGTON DC - Qatar’s emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will visit the United States and meet President Joe Biden on Jan. 31 to discuss issues including how to ensure the stability of global energy supplies. PARIS - OECD Economic Survey: New Zealand LOS ANGELES - 64th Annual Grammy Awards - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEB. 1

NEW DELHI - India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her third annual budget in parliament – 0530 GMT MOSCOW - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban visits Russia. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2 VIENNA - 25th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via videoconference. GLOBAL - World Wetlands Day. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEB. 3 BEIJING - Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan will pay a three-day visit to China to attend the opening ceremony of Winter Olympics Games, Beijing 2022 at the invitation of Chinese leadership (to Feb. 5). LILLE, France – EU Informal meeting of justice and home affairs ministers (to Feb. 4) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, FEB. 4 GLOBAL - World Cancer Day. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEB. 5 SAPPORO, Japan – 2022 Sapporo Snow Festival (to Feb. 12). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB. 6 GLOBAL - International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation. COSTA RICA - Costa Rican Legislative Assembly Election. COSTA RICA – Presidential Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB. 7

** WASHINGTON DC - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet U.S. President Joe Biden. KYIV - Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg plans to visit Ukraine (to Feb. 8) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEB. 8 GLOBAL - Safer Internet Day 2022 - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9

GRENOBLE, France - Informal meeting of EU health ministers (to Feb. 10) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEB. 10 DUBAI - Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince William visits the United Arab Emirates on a trip that coincides with UK National Day being held at Expo 2020 Dubai. BERLIN – 72nd Berlin International Film Festival (to Feb. 20). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEB. 12 VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2022 (to Mar. 1). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB. 13 MARSEILLE, France - EU trade ministers meet in Marseille (to Feb 14) BERLIN - German presidential election at the Reichstag in Berlin

BEIRUT - 14th anniversary of the death of Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyah. GLOBAL - World Radio Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB. 14 GLOBAL - Valentine's Day. BEIRUT - 17th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEB. 17 JAKARTA - Finance Ministers and Central Bank governors from G20 countries meeting in Indonesia (to Feb. 18) PRISTINA - 14th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia. BRUSSELS - Brussels hosts the European Union - African Union summit. (To Feb. 18) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEB. 18 SINGAPORE - Singapore's finance minister Lawrence Wong to deliver the 2022 fiscal year budget – 0600 GMT - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB. 21 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEB. 22 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEB. 25

PARIS – EU Informal meeting of ministers for the economy and finance (to Feb. 26). RIO DE JANEIRO - Rio Carnival 2022. (to Mar. 5). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, Feb 27 MALI - Mali Presidential Election. MALI - Malian National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 1 WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to Congress. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 3 ARLES, France – EU Informal meeting of the General Affairs Council (to March 4) BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (To Mar. 4) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9 SOUTH KOREA - South Korea holds Presidential election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 13 COLOMBIA - Colombian House of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 14 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 15 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16 AMSTERDAM - The Netherlands holds municipal elections. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 21 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MARCH 22 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 24 BRUSSELS - Brussels hosts summit of European Union leaders (To Mar 25) BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to March 25). - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

