Congress leader CM Ibrahim says 'goodbye to party', miffed by appointment of BK Hariprasad as leader of Opposition in Karnataka legislative council

Unhappy with the appointment of BK Hariprasad as the new leader of the opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Congress leader CM Ibrahim on Thursday said "goodbye to the party."

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 27-01-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 18:16 IST
Congress leader CM Ibrahim (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Unhappy with the appointment of BK Hariprasad as the new leader of the opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Congress leader CM Ibrahim on Thursday said "goodbye to the party." Speaking to ANI, Ibrahim said, "Congress and I have ended the relationship. When there's no respect, the party has taken a different view what's the situation? People leaving. People like GN Azad and Kapil Sibal coming out."

Ibrahim was unhappy that leader of Opposition in the assembly Siddaramaiah and party leadership did not choose him for the position in the Karnataka Legislative Council. "Siddaramaiah should explain how I got out of position. I have evidence of what the Delhi leaders have said about this. I left Deve Gowda for Siddaramaiah alone. The next day the people of the state will ask Siddaramaiah," he added.

He also alleged that people with money, ED cases, and income tax cases get power in the Congress. "I am a Muslim, and I don't have CBI inquiry, ED case or money case. Today I have to be in this position," CM Ibrahim further said.

Earlier on Thursday, Congress appointed party leader BK Hariprasad as its new leader in Karnataka Legislative Council. Prakash Rathod was also appointed as the chief whip and K Govindraj Deputy Leader of the party in Legislative Council. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

