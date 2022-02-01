Tributes paid to Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary

Various organisations like the Eternal Gandhi Museum Houston, Arya Samaj Greater Houston, Unity Houston, Ismaili Jamatkhana Centre and others commemorated the 74th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. An interfaith prayer was held at Arya Samaj on Sunday where rich and glowing tributes were paid to 'Father of the Nation' and his favourite devotional songs were played.

Atul B Kothari, co-founder, Eternal Gandhi Museum Houston, said, “Remembering Bapu at this 'Sharadhanjali' event is our humble effort to popularise his noble ideals.

“Currently, the world is encountering several challenges, including intolerance, impatience and terrorism. It is essential to follow the ideas and principles of Mahatma Gandhi, especially truth and non-violence, not only to achieve international peace and prosperity, but achieve the same within one’s heart,” he said.

Eternal Gandhi Museum Houston is a non-profit organisation to promote the universal values of truth, non-violence, love and service. It is also the first museum in the US dedicated to preserve and promote Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy and ideals.

Symbolic diyas were lit by distinguished guests in attendance, including Consul General of India Aseem Mahajan; Sita Kapadia, a Gandhian and others on the day.

Later in the evening, the Consulate General of India, Houston organised a virtual narration of ‘Satyagraha - The Pathway to Global Peace’ by Shobhana Radhakrishna.

PTI SHK SRY

