MP: Teenage girl ends life after being stopped from using mobile phone

She was fond of outings and using the mobile phone, he said, adding that she would lock herself in a room whenever her family members stopped her from using the phone and going out. A case has been registered in connection with the incident and further investigation is underway, he said.

PTI | Betul | Updated: 01-02-2022 11:13 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 11:11 IST
A 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide after her family members stopped her for using mobile phone frequently in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Sunday in Sarni town, located about 50 km from the district headquarters, he said.

The girl allegedly hanged herself using a scarf at her home, Sarni police station's assistant sub-inspector Rameshwar Singh said. She was fond of outings and using the mobile phone, he said, adding that she would lock herself in a room whenever her family members stopped her from using the phone and going out. A case has been registered in connection with the incident and further investigation is underway, he said.

