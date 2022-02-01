Left Menu

Sharpshooter, aide wanted in Gurugram murders nabbed

He has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP crime told PTI.The police team, headed by inspector Anand Yadav, is waiting to record his statement, the officer said.We have nabbed Amit, who is one of the key accused in the Kasan murders, along with his accomplice Deepak.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 01-02-2022 11:29 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 11:26 IST
A sharpshooter wanted in the murders at Kasan village here was nabbed along with his associate in an early morning operation on Tuesday, police said. The accused Amit Bajidpur had been evading arrest for the last few months but was cornered near Kasan village in IMT Sector 8 in the early hours. He and his aide Deepak alias Bholu opened fire at the police. In retaliatory firing, Amit sustained a bullet injury on his leg. He has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (crime) told PTI.

The police team, headed by inspector Anand Yadav, is waiting to record his statement, the officer said.

"We have nabbed Amit, who is one of the key accused in the Kasan murders, along with his accomplice Deepak. We will share the details soon," Sangwan said.

Four relatives of a former sarpanch of Kasan village were killed after armed assailants, allegedly including the two men who were nabbed on Tuesday, barged into his house and opened fire at the family on Diwali night last year.

