Speed in coverage of vaccination has helped in economic recovery: FM
PTI | Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 11:29 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 11:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the speed in the coverage of vaccination has helped in economic recovery.
Presenting the Budget for 2022-23, she said the country is in the midst of Omicron wave.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Omicron
- Nirmala Sitharaman
Advertisement