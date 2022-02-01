Rs 6,000-cr programme to rate MSMEs to be rolled out in 5 yrs: Sitharaman
A Rs 6,000-crore programme to rate MSMEs will be rolled out over the next five years, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.
As part of initiatives to promote digital infrastructure, a desh stack e-portal will be launched, she noted in her presentation of the Union Budget for 2022-23. Moreover, startups will be promoted for Drone Shakti, she added.
