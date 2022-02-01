Kejriwal announces Rs 10 lakh aid to gang-rape victim

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced a financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to the 20-year-old woman who was allegedly gang-raped in Kasturba Nagar, and added that the government will appoint an able lawyer to represent her in a fast-track court.

Last week, the 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and paraded by her attackers on the streets of east Delhi's Kasturba Nagar with her hair chopped, face blackened and a shoe garland around her neck.

"I have ordered financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for helping this daughter. The Delhi government will make all possible efforts to give her justice. We will appoint a good lawyer for her. This case will be fast-tracked so the daughter gets justice at the earliest,'' Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Delhi Police has so far arrested eight women and a man, as well as apprehended three juveniles.

Police had said the attack on the woman on January 26 was due to personal enmity.

