Cop injured after protesters throw burnt effigy on him in MP; 5 held

A police sub-inspector suffered severe injuries when some people burnt an effigy and allegedly threw it on him during a protest against the shifting of a vegetable market in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city, a senior official said on Tuesday. Five people have been arrested in connection with the incident which took place on Monday in Phoolbagh area here, Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said. He said some police personnel were trying to stop the protesters after they poured petrol on an effigy during the protest, which was being held without permission. The protesters, however, allegedly threw the burnt effigy on sub-inspector (SI) Deepak Gautam and indulged in a scuffle with him when he tried to stop them, the official said. The SI received 45 per cent burn injuries and is undergoing treatment in a hospital, he said. The use of petrol during the protest could have resulted in a major untoward incident, but the police team stopped the agitators, the official said. Later, an FIR was registered against six people and five of them were arrested, he said. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to the injured policeman over phone, another official said. The agitation was organised by the Congress to protest the shifting of a vegetable market from Hajira area of Gwalior.

The district administration, however, said the vegetable vendors removed from the Hajira area have been shifted to other places.

