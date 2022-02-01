Left Menu

Cop injured after protesters throw burnt effigy on him in MP; 5 held

A police sub-inspector suffered severe injuries when some people burnt an effigy and allegedly threw it on him during a protest against the shifting of a vegetable market in Madhya Pradeshs Gwalior city, a senior official said on Tuesday.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 01-02-2022 11:58 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 11:55 IST
Cop injured after protesters throw burnt effigy on him in MP; 5 held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A police sub-inspector suffered severe injuries when some people burnt an effigy and allegedly threw it on him during a protest against the shifting of a vegetable market in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city, a senior official said on Tuesday. Five people have been arrested in connection with the incident which took place on Monday in Phoolbagh area here, Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said. He said some police personnel were trying to stop the protesters after they poured petrol on an effigy during the protest, which was being held without permission. The protesters, however, allegedly threw the burnt effigy on sub-inspector (SI) Deepak Gautam and indulged in a scuffle with him when he tried to stop them, the official said. The SI received 45 per cent burn injuries and is undergoing treatment in a hospital, he said. The use of petrol during the protest could have resulted in a major untoward incident, but the police team stopped the agitators, the official said. Later, an FIR was registered against six people and five of them were arrested, he said. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to the injured policeman over phone, another official said. The agitation was organised by the Congress to protest the shifting of a vegetable market from Hajira area of Gwalior.

The district administration, however, said the vegetable vendors removed from the Hajira area have been shifted to other places.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
3
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia
4
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022