Rs 60,000cr allocated to provide tap water connections to 3.8 cr households: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said Rs 60,000 crore has been allocated to provide tap water connections to 3.8 crore households in 2022-23.

Presenting the Union Budget 2022-23, she also informed that the government has decided to extend the period of incorporation by one year up to March 31, 2023, for startups to avail tax incentives.

The finance minister also said the government proposes to increase tax deduction from 10 per cent to 14 per cent on contribution in NPS (National Pension System) by the state government to employees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)