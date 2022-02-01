Woman delivers twins after police team rushes to hospital in R'than's Churu

A night patrolling team of the police in Rajasthan's Churu district rushed a pregnant woman to hospital in the nick of time, soon after which she delivered twins, officials said on Tuesday.

They said the woman was being taken to the hospital on a scooter by two of her relatives. However, around 2.30 am, their vehicle broke down near the railway crossing at Om Colony in Churu.

The police patrolling jeep that passed by happened to spot them and soon rushed the woman to the hospital. "She was on the verge of delivering a baby. We immediately shifted her to the jeep, took her to the hospital and as soon as she was taken on a stretcher, she delivered a baby. After some time, the second baby was delivered," a police constable said.

Deputy superintendent of police Mamta Saraswat congratulated the police team for reaching out to the woman and her relatives. "The woman could reach the hospital on time. She and her newborns are healthy," the officer said.

