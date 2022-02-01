Chhattisgarh police recover gas cylinders-laden van looted by Maoists

Police have recovered a consignment of LPG cylinders looted by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma district, an official said on Tuesday.

No such incident of robbing of LPG cylinders by Maoists had been reported in the past, the official said, adding that the rebels had apparently planned to use the gas cylinders to increase the intensity of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) used by them for violence.

A van, carrying 48 LPG cylinders meant for distribution among consumers, was looted by Maoists on Monday when it was on way to Bheji from Konta in an interior area of the district, Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma told PTI.

The rebels intercepted the van near Gorkha village, located over 450 km from the state capital Raipur, at around 3 pm and forcefully took it inside the forest. They allegedly thrashed the vehicle's driver and his helper before freeing them, the official said.

The two victims later informed Bheji police station about the incident following which a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was immediately sent to the area to chase the ultras, he said.

The rebels left the van near a forested hill of Nagram village around 10 pm, and escaped on sensing the presence of security personnel, he said.

A reinforcement of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was also subsequently sent to the spot to assist the DRG team in the evacuation of the cylinders-laden van from the core area of Maoists, he said.

The security forces reached the Gorkha camp along with the consignment of cylinders on Tuesday morning, the official said. "In the past, no such incident of looting the LPG cylinders by Maoists had been reported. Preliminary investigation suggests they had planned to use the cylinders in the IEDs to increase the intensity of explosions carried out by them. The rebels plant IEDs to target security forces in the state's Bastar region," Sharma said.

