Hotelier stabbed to death in Kerala

A 35-year-old hotelier was stabbed to death allegedly following a verbal duel at Thazhetheru in this district in the small hours of Tuesday, police said.

Two persons were arrested in this connection and they hail from the same district.

The duo blocked the car, in which Jaseer, the hotel owner was traveling home, and a verbal spat broke out between them following which he was allegedly murdered, they said.

Though Jaseer was rushed to the nearby hospital, he succumbed to the deep stab injury sustained on his chest, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)