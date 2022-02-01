Ukraine will increase size of military by 100,000, president tells parliament
Ukraine will increase the size of its armed forces by 100,000 people over three years, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told parliament on Tuesday.
Zelenskiy also said Ukraine's economy was stabilizing and urged lawmakers to stay united and not sow panic about the threat of a Russian military offensive. He hoped the date of another round of peace talks with Russia, France, and Germany would be agreed upon soon.
