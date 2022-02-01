Sitharaman tables Union Budget, Finance Bill 2022 in Rajya Sabha

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday tabled Union Budget 2022 in the Rajya Sabha after presenting it in the Lok Sabha earlier today. The Finance Minister also tabled Fiscal Policy Statement 2022-23 in Rajya Sabha.

Soon after the Union Budget and the Fiscal Policy Statement were tabled, the Upper house was adjourned till February 2. The Lower House was also adjourned till tomorrow after Sitharaman finished presenting the Union Budget and introduced Finance Bill 2022. Earlier today, FM Sitharaman began her presentation of Budget 2022 by expressing empathy with those who were affected by the adverse health and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Finance Minister said that India's economic growth in the current year is estimated to be 9.2 per cent, the highest among all large economies. She also said that Union Budget 2022-23 seeks to lay the foundation and give a blueprint of the economy over the next 25 years. Before the presentation, a Union Cabinet meeting was held which approved the Budget 2022-23.

Earlier today, Sitharaman met President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of the Budget presentation. She was accompanied by Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Bhagwat Karad and other officials from the Ministry. In an attempt to go green, the Union Budget for 2022-2023 was presented in a paperless format. Sitharaman read out the Budget at the Parliament through a tab, instead of the traditional 'bahi khata'.

On Monday, she tabled this year's Economic Survey, centred around the theme of "Agile approach", which forecasted India's economy to grow by 9.2 per cent during Financial Year 2021-22 and by 8-8.5 per cent in fiscal 2023 beginning 1 April. The budget session of Parliament began on Monday with the address by President Ram Nath Kovind to both Houses in the Central Hall.

The first part of the Union Budget Session of Parliament will be held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part of the Budget Session will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)

