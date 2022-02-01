Left Menu

Union Budget visionary document to make India self-reliant: Amit Shah

Calling the Union Budget a "visionary budget" brought by the Modi government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said it will change the scale of India's economy and make the country self-reliant.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 14:21 IST
Union Budget visionary document to make India self-reliant: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Calling the Union Budget a "visionary budget" brought by the Modi government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said it will change the scale of India's economy and make the country self-reliant. Shah took Twitter to express his views soon after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022-23 in Parliament.

"This budget, brought by the Modi government, is a visionary budget, which will prove to be a budget to change the scale of India's economy. This budget will make India self-reliant and lay the foundation of a new India of the 100th year of independence. I congratulate Narendra Modi ji and Nirmala Sitharaman ji for this," Shah said in a series of tweets. Increasing the size of the budget to 39.45 lakh crore indicates that the Indian economy is a rapidly growing economy even in the pandemic days, the Home Minister said.

"Reducing the fiscal deficit target from 6.9 per cent to 6.4 per cent is a huge achievement, I am sure India will be able to bring down fiscal deficit below 4 per cent under the leadership of Narendra Modi." The Home Minister also termed it "Aatmanirbhar Bharat Ka Budget", saying "it will be helpful in making India the world's leading economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi ji by exploiting the opportunities created in the global economic world after Corona".

Shah further said that "PM Modi today has reduced the AMT rate in the cooperative sector from 18.5 per cent to 15 per cent and surcharge from 12 per cent to 7 per cent, ending the injustice done to the cooperative sector for decades and bringing it at par with the rest of the sectors". Noting major pointers of Budget like "Zero Budget Farming, Natural Farming, River Linking, One Station-One Product and Farmer Drones", Shah said that the Budget will play an important role in realizing PM Modi ji's resolve to make the agriculture sector modern and self-reliant along with giving benefits to our farmer brothers.

"This will work to prove the resolve of prosperity with the cooperation of Modi ji," Shah said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
3
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global
4
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022