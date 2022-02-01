Left Menu

Gurugram taxi driver rewarded for helping arrest child traffickers

Gurugram Police has rewarded a taxi driver with Rs 25,000 for alerting and helping them arrest a gang allegedly involved in child trafficking early this January.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 01-02-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 14:27 IST
Gurugram Police Commissioner KK Rao with Umesh Lohia. (ANI Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gurugram Police has rewarded a taxi driver with Rs 25,000 for alerting and helping them arrest a gang allegedly involved in child trafficking early this January. Gurugram Police Commissioner KK Rao on Monday said, "Umesh Lohia, a private taxi driver from Gurugram's Nathupur alerted the police regarding a gang stealing newborn babies. Following which all the accused were arrested."

A case was registered on January 8 against the accused who were arrested on January 7. According to the police, Lohia played an important part in arresting the criminals. The Gurugram Police had asked the Ola, Uber, auto and private cab drivers to be vigilant about crimes in the area and inform them if they sensed anything amiss.

"An alert Umesh Lohia sensing something suspicious drove the child trafficking gang members travelling in his vehicle with two stolen infants to the Gurugram's DLF In Phase-3 police station, thus helping the police to bust an interstate child trafficking gang", the Police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

