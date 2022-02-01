Vatican envoy slams Lebanese politicians during visit to Beirut
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 01-02-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 14:47 IST
The Vatican's foreign minister criticised Lebanese politicians on his visit to Beirut on Tuesday saying "let there be an end to the few profiting from the suffering of the many".
Archbishop Paul Gallagher added: "Stop using Lebanon for foreign interests."
