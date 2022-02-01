Left Menu

UN rights expert calls for cutting off Myanmar junta after crimes

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 01-02-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 14:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The U.N. human rights expert on Myanmar said on Tuesday that Myanmar's ruling junta had murdered and tortured civilians while waging a "campaign of terror" in the year since taking power and he called for tightening sanctions against it.

Tom Andrews, a former U.S. congressman serving in the independent post, said in a statement that he had received more reports of "mass killings, attacks on hospitals and humanitarian targets and the bombing and burning of villages" in recent months.

"The military junta is functioning as a criminal enterprise, committing murder, torture, abductions, forced displacement, all the while stealing the revenue and seizing the assets that rightfully belong to the people of Myanmar," Andrews said. "The international community must take strong, meaningful steps to cut the junta's access to weapons, funds, and legitimacy."

