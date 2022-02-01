Cabinet approves changes to COVID-19 regulations

Cabinet has approved changes to the Adjusted Alert Level 1 COVID-19 regulations as South Africa has exited the fourth wave nationally.

The changes came after meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and the President's Coordinating Council (PCC), which received updates on the management of COVID-19 in South Africa.

Based on the trajectory of the pandemic and the levels of vaccination in the country, Cabinet has decided to make changes to Adjusted Alert Level 1 with immediate effect.

With the new changes, those who test positive with no symptoms, do not have to isolate.

The isolation period has been reduced from 10 to seven days for individuals who test positive with symptoms and contacts do not have to isolate unless they develop symptoms.

"The rationale for these amendments is informed by the proportion of people with immunity to COVID-19, which has risen substantially, exceeding 60-80% in several sero-surveys.

"Cabinet also reviewed the resumption of schooling to full-time learning in all schools. Primary, secondary and special schools will return to daily attendance. The regulatory provision for social distancing of 1meter for learners in schools has also been removed," Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, said on Monday.

In the coming days, the Ministers of Health and Basic Education will issue directives reflecting on this new approach.

"Government commends all South Africans who continue to observe COVID-19 regulations and protocols. We also remind those who are yet to get vaccinated to go for their COVID-19 vaccination and continue observing basic health protocols to prevent the transmission of the virus," Gungubele said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)