Left Menu

Murder bid case: Maha court rejects MLA Nitesh Rane's bail plea

A court in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra on Tuesday denied bail to BJP MLA Nitesh Rane in an attempt to murder case.District and Additional Sessions Judge R B Rote rejected Ranes bail application.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-02-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 16:02 IST
Murder bid case: Maha court rejects MLA Nitesh Rane's bail plea
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra on Tuesday denied bail to BJP MLA Nitesh Rane in an attempt to murder a case.

District and Additional Sessions Judge R B Rote rejected Rane's bail application. The Supreme Court had last Thursday directed Maharashtra Police not to arrest Rane for 10 days in the attempt to murder case registered in Sindhudurg district.

The apex court, while disposing of the pre-arrest bail plea of the MLA, who is the son of Union minister Narayan Rane, had asked him to surrender before the trial court in the meanwhile, and seek regular bail in the matter. Earlier, the Bombay High Court had on January 17 refused to grant pre-arrest bail to Nitesh Rane in the case, noting that a balance was needed between conflicting considerations of personal liberty and a proper investigation in the matter.

The case pertains to the alleged attack on Shiv Sena activist Santosh Parab during campaigning for the Sindhudurg District Co-operative Bank elections in December 2021.

The MLA had on multiple occasions claimed he was being targeted by Maharashtra's ruling party (Shiv Sena, which heads the MVA government) as it felt insulted and hurt by an alleged incident of mocking outside the state legislature complex last month.

A Shiv Sena MLA had alleged Nitesh Rane had made 'meow meow' sounds looking in the direction of Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray, while he was going inside the Vidhan Bhavan building in Mumbai on December 23, 2021, during the winter session of the legislature.

The Kankavli police in Sindhudurg had earlier opposed Nitesh Rane's application, stating that it was fallacious to say that he was being targeted due to political reasons or because of a 'dharna' he had held outside the Vidhan Bhavan on December 23, 2021.

The Rane family was associated with the Shiv Sena for a long before falling out with the party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
3
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global
4
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022