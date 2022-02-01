Sitharaman presented a 'truly futuristic budget', says Union Minister Jitendra Singh
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented a futuristic budget for 2022-23 with huge emphasis on every sector.Sitharaman unveiled a Rs 39.45 lakh crore Budget, with higher spending on highways to affordable housing with a view to fire up key engines of the economy to sustain a world-beating recovery from the pandemic.It was indeed a historic moment to witness
Sitharaman unveiled a Rs 39.45 lakh crore Budget, with higher spending on highways to affordable housing with a view to fire up key engines of the economy to sustain a world-beating recovery from the pandemic.
"It was indeed a historic moment to witness! Under inspiring leadership of PM Sh @NarendraModi, FM Smt @nsitharaman presented a truly futuristic budget. Huge emphasis, in every sector, on scientific technology & innovation.Incentives for #StartUps. #AatmanirbharBharatKaBudget," he tweeted.
Singh, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, is a Lok Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur constituency.
