Left Menu

Sitharaman presented a 'truly futuristic budget', says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented a futuristic budget for 2022-23 with huge emphasis on every sector.Sitharaman unveiled a Rs 39.45 lakh crore Budget, with higher spending on highways to affordable housing with a view to fire up key engines of the economy to sustain a world-beating recovery from the pandemic.It was indeed a historic moment to witness

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 16:17 IST
Sitharaman presented a 'truly futuristic budget', says Union Minister Jitendra Singh
Jitendra Singh Image Credit: Twitter(@IndiaDST)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented a futuristic budget for 2022-23 with ''huge emphasis'' on every sector.

Sitharaman unveiled a Rs 39.45 lakh crore Budget, with higher spending on highways to affordable housing with a view to fire up key engines of the economy to sustain a world-beating recovery from the pandemic.

"It was indeed a historic moment to witness! Under inspiring leadership of PM Sh @NarendraModi, FM Smt @nsitharaman presented a truly futuristic budget. Huge emphasis, in every sector, on scientific technology & innovation.Incentives for #StartUps. #AatmanirbharBharatKaBudget," he tweeted.

Singh, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, is a Lok Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
3
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global
4
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022