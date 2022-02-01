Left Menu

CIC and Public Enterprises Selection Board given Rs 32.70 cr in budget

The transparency panel has got another allocation of Rs 3 crore under the head of Central Information Commission and Right to Information, a dip from the Rs 3.50 crore allocated in the revised estimates for FY 22.

The Central Information Commission and the Public Enterprises Selection Board have been given Rs 32.70 crore to manage their affairs in the Union Budget presented on Tuesday, a nominal increment of Rs 1.50 crore from the Rs 31.20 crore provided according to the revised estimates for 2021-22. The transparency panel has got another allocation of Rs 3 crore under the head of 'Central Information Commission and Right to Information', a dip from the Rs 3.50 crore allocated in the revised estimates for FY 22. According to the Budget document presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a provision of Rs 32.70 crore to the Central Information Commission and Public Enterprises Selection Board is for their establishment related expenditure. The allocation of Rs 3 crore is for the Department of Personnel and Training's propagation of the RTI Act.

