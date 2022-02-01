Left Menu

Poland to help Ukraine with gas, arms supplies - PM

Poland will help Ukraine with gas and arms supplies to support its ex-Soviet neighbour facing the threat of a possible new Russian military intervention, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in Kyiv on Tuesday. So what, if living close to a neighbour like Russia we have the feeling of living at the foot of a volcano," said Morawiecki.

Poland to help Ukraine with gas, arms supplies - PM
Mateusz Morawiecki Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland will help Ukraine with gas and arms supplies to support its ex-Soviet neighbor facing the threat of a possible new Russian military intervention, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in Kyiv on Tuesday. Speaking at a news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Morawiecki said Poland would hand over tens of thousands of rounds of artillery ammunition, light mortars, man-portable air-defense systems, and surveillance drones.

"Our part of Europe does not experience earthquakes or volcano eruptions. So what, if living close to a neighbor like Russia we have the feeling of living at the foot of a volcano," said Morawiecki. He called on Germany not to start the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, saying it poses grave security risks to all of Europe.

"Through launching this pipeline, Berlin is loading Putin's pistol, which he can then use to blackmail the whole of Europe," he said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

