Union budget progressive and people-friendly, says Himachal Minister Suresh Bhardwaj

Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Tuesday hailed the Union Budget 2022-23 terming it 'progressive' and 'people-friendly'.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 01-02-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 17:31 IST
Union budget progressive and people-friendly, says Himachal Minister Suresh Bhardwaj
Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj. (ANI/file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Tuesday hailed the Union Budget 2022-23 terming it 'progressive' and 'people-friendly'. According to Bhardwaj, the Union Budget would give impetus to infrastructural development. "Budget would generate more jobs, better living amenities," said Bhardwaj.

He added that the budget has provision for better urban planning in India's megacities, with a focus on sustainable measures and public transport. "In this budget, the government has allocated more than 1,000 cr for several schemes including one to push the digitisation of cooperative societies", Bhardwaj said. According to him, the push for the infra sector will also benefit Himachal Pradesh. "Ropeways, roads, better urban and rural infrastructure will be the outcome of this budget," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

