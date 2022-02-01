Left Menu

Only Rs 50 lakh recovered out of Rs 4.30 cr fines for traffic offences in Raigad

PTI | Alibag | Updated: 01-02-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 17:41 IST
Only Rs 50 lakh recovered out of Rs 4.30 cr fines for traffic offences in Raigad
Police in Raigad in Maharashtra have been able to recover only Rs 50.37 lakh of the Rs 4.30 crore imposed as fines by way of e-challan in the last one year in the district for traffic violations, an official said on Tuesday.

While 1,53,387 people were fined Rs 4.30 crore in 2021, only 20,331 of them paid up, the cumulative amount being Rs 50,37,100, he said.

While the rules state that a matter is sent to court if the penalty is not paid within seven days, the official admitted that only 197 such cases have been submitted in court so far for recovery of fines.

