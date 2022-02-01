Rajya Sabha likely to discuss Motion of Thanks on President's Address for 12 hours, union budget for over 11 hours

Rajya Sabha is likely to debate the Motion of Thanks on President's Address for about 12 hours beginning Wednesday. The debate is expected to begin on February 2 at 11.30 am and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to it on February 8.

According to sources, the Business Advisory Committee of Rajya Sabha chaired by House Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu allocated time for the debates on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address and the union budget 2022-23. The budget is likely to be debated for 11 hours. Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi informed the BAC that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman will reply to the on February 11.

The House is likely to not take up private members' business on February 11 and is expected to spend more than 23 hours on debates on the two debates. Sources said Venkaiah Naidu informed the BAC that keeping in view the time availability, the Government does not intend to propose any legislative business during the first part of the budget session and there is no scope for taking up any short duration discussion or considering calling attention notices.

Naidu again urged the leaders to enable a smooth and productive budget session of Rajya Sabha. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and other members of BAC attended the meeting today. (ANI)

