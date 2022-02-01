Left Menu

Police search school in Hamburg on report armed youth may have entered

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-02-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 17:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  Country:
  • Germany

Police searched a school in the German city of Hamburg as an armed youth may have entered the building, police said on Twitter.

It is still unclear if the armed person entered the school in Hamburg's Jenfeld district or was only passing by, the police said. A spokesperson for the police said the search was still ongoing and that no gunshots have been heard or reported so far.

