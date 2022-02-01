Lebanese judge issues subpoena for cenbank governor Riad Salameh

Judge Ghada Aoun said she had issued a subpoena for Riad Salameh, after Lebanon's Central Bank Governor failed to attend an investigation session for the third time.

Aoun last month imposed a travel ban on Salameh, who is at the centre of investigations into alleged fraud and other misconduct connected to Lebanon's deep financial crisis.

